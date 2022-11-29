OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.

According to a release, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and residences. Police say there have been approximately a dozen reports with the combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars.

The following locations have had reports filed so far:

3212 Highway 54 (Kentucky Fried Chicken)

1501 West 2nd Street (Family Dollar)

200 block of East 2nd Street (Vehicle)

2400 block of West 2nd Street (Residence)

300 Breckenridge Street (Bradford Auto Sales)

720 East 2nd Street (Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass)

414 West 2nd Street (Convention Center Parking Garage)

501 West 2nd Street (Owensboro Convention Center)

1400 block of West 4th Street (Residence)

418 West 3rd Street (Rehabilitation & Performance Institute)

425 West 4th Street (Gipe Auto Color)

Police have released the following photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the property damage:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.