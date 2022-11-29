OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.

According to a release, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, officers began receiving reports of damage caused to windows at multiple businesses and residences. Police say there have been approximately a dozen reports with the combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars.

The following locations have had reports filed so far:

  • 3212 Highway 54 (Kentucky Fried Chicken)
  • 1501 West 2nd Street (Family Dollar)
  • 200 block of East 2nd Street (Vehicle)
  • 2400 block of West 2nd Street (Residence)
  • 300 Breckenridge Street (Bradford Auto Sales)
  • 720 East 2nd Street (Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass)
  • 414 West 2nd Street (Convention Center Parking Garage)
  • 501 West 2nd Street (Owensboro Convention Center)
  • 1400 block of West 4th Street (Residence)
  • 418 West 3rd Street (Rehabilitation & Performance Institute)
  • 425 West 4th Street (Gipe Auto Color)

Police have released the following photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in the property damage:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.