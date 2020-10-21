Police investigating shots fired into an Evansville apartment

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after windows at an Evansville apartment were shot out early Monday morning.

Police were sent to an apartment in the 1000 block of S Lincoln Park Dr. near Washington Ave.

The victim told police it sounded like someone was trying to get in the door. Then the suspects started firing into the apartment, nearly hitting the victim.

Police say there were children in the apartment at the time.

Police found shell casings, but no arrests have been made.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

