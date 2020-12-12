Police investigating theft of $5000 worth of tools from storage container

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating after more than $5000 worth of tools were stolen from storage containers in the 1700 block of First Ave just north of Morgan Ave.

Police say the lock to the storage container had been cut off and the latch broken off the door. A fence lock was also damaged to gain access to the lot.

The reporter told police he doesn’t know when the tools were taken because he never comes to the lot unless it’s to get tools from the container. He also said the building owner was there Friday, and the fence and containers were secure then.

According to a report, the tools belonged to the non-profit organization Community One.

In April 2019, Habitat for Humanity in Henderson had their tools stolen twice.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

