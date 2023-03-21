HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting at police in Union County has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Eckman, 49, was in violation of an emergency protection order on March 16 when he aimed a gun at deputies. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Jackie Carver and Eckman exchanged gunfire and Carver was hit in the arm, and Eckman was hit several times.

Eckman was booked into the VCCC on March 18 and he waived extradition on Monday. A hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 10. Deputy Carver received treatment at a local hospital and was released.