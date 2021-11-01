Police issue Silver Alert for Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police issued a Silver Alert on Monday for 27-year-old Wallace Harrison.

Police say Harrison was last seen around 10 p.m. on Halloween night. Wallace is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.