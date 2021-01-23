Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – New developments in connection to a shooting investigation in Evansville on Thursday.

Evansville Officers said Saturday that a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police didn’t say if the suspect will face any charges.

Police say another juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach on Thursday night in an alleyway behind Virginia Food Mart on East Virginia Street.

According to police, the teenager told officers he had been robbed and then shot by four males.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)