GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A juvenile is in custody after police say he threatened a shooting at a Gibson County school.

School officials say the threat was made on Snapchat against Wood Memorial High School around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Several police agencies were at the school to make sure students and staff got into the building safely. The superintendent says they took all the necessary precautions.

Police took the juvenile into custody at the juvenile’s home. Officers searched the home and say no weapons were found. Police believe the juvenile used to be a student at Wood Memorial High School.

Officials say there is no threat to students or staff at this time.