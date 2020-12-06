Police looking for car thief caught on security camera

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are searching for the man who stole a car parked at a gas station in the 1900 block of Franklin St early Sunday morning.

The owner of the vehicle told police he had gone inside for some candy and came back out to find his car missing.

Security camera footage shows a possibly Hispanic man wearing a camo jacket and hat getting inside the white 2001 Cadillac Deville and leaving west bound on Franklin St. Police say they searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: