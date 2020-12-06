Police looking for church vandal

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are looking for information that may lead to the person or persons who vandalized a church Saturday.

According to police, the vandalism was reported when a man came by the Arena of Faith Church that evening to do some work. He told police several windows had been busted out. Officers were able to find multiple rocks that had been thrown through the windows.

Anyone with information can call EPD’s anonymous tip line at 812-435-6194.

(This story was originally published on December 6, 2020)

