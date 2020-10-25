Police looking for driver who flipped car

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police were called to the scene of a crash just after midnight. They arrived at the crash site on N. Fulton Ave. near Cedar Hall Elementary school to find a vehicle flipped over on its roof.

Police say a streetlight was knocked down in the crash, and the driver fled the scene before they arrived.

Police are still looking for the driver, who will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

(This story was originally published on October 25, 2020)

