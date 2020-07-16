Police looking for ladder theft suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released a picture of the suspect believed to be responsible for a ladder theft Sunday.
The silver, collapsible Werner brand ladder was reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of W. Mill Street and has an estimated value of $200. Police believe the suspect was riding a scooter with a possible plate of 84798F or B4798F. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-436-7942.
(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)
