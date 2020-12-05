Police: Family of lost child has been found

UPDATE: The child has been returned to his family.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is searching for the family of a lost child. Early Saturday morning, police were called to an area of Weinbach Ave just north of the Lloyd Expressway where a woman found a young child walking. She told police the child ran from her when she tried to approach him.

Police found the boy north of Virginia on Weinbach. He is believed to be between four and six years old and nonverbal. When officers were not able to find the boy’s home, the Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody.

At this time, no one has reported a missing child.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify this child to call Vanderburgh County DCS at 812-421-5400.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: