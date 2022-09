EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West Oregon Street.

Officers say they found the victim screaming for help.

The victim says he was on a bicycle when three people approached him and then one shot him.

The suspects then reportedly ran from the scene.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.