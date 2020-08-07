Police looking to identify suspect in car theft, credit fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is looking to identify a man believed to be responsible for stealing a car in Owensboro and then trying to use the victim’s credit card to buy gas in Evansville.
The vehicle was later recovered in a Rockport cemetery. Anyone with information is asked to call 812-436-7967.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)
