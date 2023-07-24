HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man last week on several charges including trafficking methamphetamine after he allegedly attempted to flee from police on a motor scooter.

According to authorities, officers observed a man on a scooter, later identified as Donnie Durham, 48, of Madisonville, some time after 4 a.m. on July 21. Officers say Durham was not wearing eye protection while operating the scooter, and he had a tail light that didn’t work. Officers say they attempted to stop Durham, but he began to flee.

Officers say Durham drove into the wrong lane of traffic during the pursuit and bumped into the rear of a police cruiser attempting to block his path. Durham then abandoned his scooter on West Jagoe and fled on foot. Police say Durham threw a black bag over a wooden fence and attempted to jump over it, but he tore it down causing property damage.

During a search, officers say they found a black case containing suspected synthetic drugs and a large amount of cash in Durham’s pocket. Inside the black bag, officers say they found multiple syringes, torch lighters, a digital scale, a large bag of marijuana and a large bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Durham was booked into the Hopkins County Detention Center on the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance (Greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine)

Trafficking in marijuana (Less than 9 ounces)

Trafficking in synthetic drugs

Fleeing or evading police (On foot)

Fleeing or evading police (Motor vehicle)

Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possession

No tail lamps

Driving on DUI suspended license

Tampering with physical evidence

Unapproved or no eye protective device (Motorcycle)

Criminal mischief

