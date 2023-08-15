HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man is behind bars in Hopkins County after authorities say he held a woman hostage during a standoff in Madisonville on Monday.

According to a release, Madisonville Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Island Ford Road just before 10 p.m. in reference to a man with a gun. Officers say it was determined that Zachary Davis, 20, was holding a female subject hostage inside an apartment. Davis had four active warrants for his arrest, including charges of kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

Authorities say both subjects were secured from the residence uninjured after a brief standoff. Davis was charged with the following:

Unlawful imprisonment

Possession of handgun by a convicted felon

Terroristic threatening

Assault

