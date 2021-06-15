Police: Mt Vernon man arrested after manhunt in Southern Illinois

WHITE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A massive manhunt in Southern Illinois has led to an arrest.

Illinois State Police sent out an officer safety bulletin shortly before 5 p.m. Monday referencing a stolen vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm in White County. At the time, the subject was believed to be armed with a shotgun.

The subject’s vehicle was spotted by Mt Carmel Police, who attempted a traffic stop. Police say Ashton T. Harper, 27, of Mt Vernon, IL, then led them on a chase starting in the 1400 block of N Poplar Blvd and ending at a residence on N 2270 Blvd. According to police, Harper drove through several fields and tree lines before stopping in a shed and then fled on foot.

Officers lost sight of Harper during the foot pursuit and a manhunt ensued. Harper was eventually found in Lawrence County and taken into custody just after 9 p.m.

Harper was wanted on a warrant out of Wayne County for a stolen vehicle, as well as traffic charges in Mt Carmel related to this incident. He is currently held in the Wabash County Jail.

Authorities say more charges are expected as the investigation continues.