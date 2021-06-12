Police: Man arrested after snorting pills off bakery counter

An Evansville man was arrested after police say he was causing a scene and snorting pills off the counter at Great Harvest Bread Company.

Police say it happened around 10 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived on scene, the employees were sitting outside of the building and said the man would not leave.

Police say they found Mykel Antwain Grissett, 37, inside breaking up pills on the counter. Police say he had Xanax and oxycodone sitting on the counter.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces multiple possession charges.