Police: Man arrested for riding motorcycle over 100 mph on US 41

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) – An Alabama man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he was riding a motorcycle over 100 mph on US 41 N. Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say they spotted the motorcycle just before 2 a.m. Sunday and attempted to stop the bike near CR 350 S, but the driver refused to stop.

Deputies continued to chase the motorcyclist northbound on US 41 through the construction area near the SR 64 construction site and into the town of Patoka. The pursuit continued until the driver of the motorcycle turned off US 41 onto SR 65 and entered the town of Hazleton.

Once in Hazleton, authorities say the driver stopped the bike and felony traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as Jamie Stephen Davis, 34, of Russellville, Alabama. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. He is currently held on a $1,500 bond.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2021)