Police: Man attempting to unlawfully enter Ohio Co. home shot in the knee

OHIO CO, Ky (WEHT) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Hartford Saturday morning. Around 4:07 a.m. the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and Hartford Police Department responded to a complaint of an unknown person trying to unlawfully enter a home in the 3200 block of Livermore Road.

Police say to protect himself and his family, the homeowner fired a shot, striking the suspect in his right knee. The suspect was later identified as Joe D. Snooks, of Paducah.

At the time of the incident, officials say Snooks appeared be under the influence.

Snooks was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)