HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police say one man is dead after a vehicle ran over him at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road on Thursday.

According to police, the man got out of his vehicle to go inside of the store but fell on the ground. Another driver reportedly did not see the man on the ground as they were traveling around the corner of the building, and ran over the man.

Police say employees tried to do CPR on the man, but he was declared dead. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police say there was no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story.