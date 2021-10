OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Owensboro. The crash happened at the intersection of Southtown Boulevard and Farmview drive just before 5 p.m.

Police said 60-year-old rider died at the hospital and a 55-year-old passenger has potentially life-threatening injuries. The rider’s name has not released. The investigation tonight is ongoing.