Police: Man found blocks away trying to break into vehicle after hit and run

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson police have arrested a man they say left the scene of a crash and was later caught trying to get inside a vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

Officers were called to the intersection of Madison and Mill Streets for a crash with injuries around 2:40 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told police one of the drivers had left the scene on foot.

Police say Emmanuel Prince, 31, was heading west on Madison Street when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle. The female driver was taken to Deaconess Henderson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

According to police, Prince was found a few blocks away trying to get into another vehicle that wasn’t his. Police say he ignored their commands and ran a short distance before he was caught and tased for resisting arrest.

Prince was taken to Deaconess Henderson Hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to the Henderson County Jail.

Prince is charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, evading police, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.