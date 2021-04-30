Police: man injured in ATV crash, cited for DUI

WHITE CO, Ill (WEHT) – A Georgia man is in the hospital after police say he was thrown from an ATV in Burnt Prairie, IL.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, police say Joel R. Rosenbeck, 40, of Wavery Hall, GA, was heading east on CR 2450 N and attempted to make a right turn onto CR 625 E. The ATV he was operating overturned, and he was thrown from the vehicle.

Rosenbeck was a taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was cited for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed, and illegal operation of an ATV on a public road.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)