Police: Man injured in rollover crash facing OWI charges

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and without a license after a rollover crash in Jasper early Saturday morning.

Jasper Police responded to the scene at the intersection of S Newton St. and Hochgesang Ave. to find the man trapped in the vehicle. Jonathan Martinez Quintanilla, 30, of Jasper, was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Further investigation revealed Quintanilla was intoxicated.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2021)