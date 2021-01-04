Police: homeless man attacked in Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police are investigating a what they originally thought was a stabbing in Downtown Evansville Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of NW 6th St near the YMCA around 10 a.m.

Police say two homeless men were sitting down smoking cigarettes, when one of the men was struck by the suspect. The victim had a large laceration and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be fine.

The incident does not appear to be a stabbing.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

