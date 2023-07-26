HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man from St. Louis was arrested and charged with sodomy and rape after police say he traveled to meet a 12-year-old girl in Owensboro and engaged in sexual acts with her.

According to a release from Owensboro Police, police responded to a suspicious circumstances complaint in the 900 block of Graves Street just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say they located Caleb Newell, 18, of St. Louis sleeping inside a vacant residence. During investigation, police say they determined Newell traveled to Owensboro from Missouri to meet with a 12-year-old girl he communicated with online. Police say Newell engaged in multiple sexual acts with the juvenile.

Newell was arrested and charged with 11 counts of sodomy and 4 counts of rape. He was also charged with criminal trespassing and giving officers a false name in regards to the initial suspicious circumstances complaint.