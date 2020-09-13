Police: multiple firearms stolen from vehicles around Henderson subdivison

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Police say no arrests have been made after they responded to multiple reports of theft from vehicles in the Fox Hollow subdivision area Sunday.

Officials add several handguns are now missing from those cars. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-831-1295.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)