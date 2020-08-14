Police: Multiple shots fired into Madisonville home

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Multiple shell casings and bullet fragments have been found in and around a Madisonville home.

Police said the call came in at 2:37 a.m. Friday from a home on the 400 block of East Noel Avenue.

Three people were inside the home at the time. No one was hit or injured.

Madisonville Police have recovered shell casings and bullet fragments around the area near the home.

Police currently have no suspects. Officers are canvassing the area asking people for information.

(This story was originally published on August 14, 2020)