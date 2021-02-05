Police on the lookout for vehicle believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police have released more security camera photos of the vehicle they believe was involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts on January 29.





The vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras in the 1500 block of Washington Ave. near New Horizon Fellowship Church, where two catalytic converters were cut from trucks kept on the property.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or suspect(s) is asked to contact EPD.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)