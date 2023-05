HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Jasper man was pronounced dead at a hospital following a single vehicle accident on Monday.

Jasper Police say they were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident with partial entrapment just after 11:30 p.m.. First responders removed the subject from the vehicle and attempted life saving measures, however the driver was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Jasper Police have identified the deceased as 59-year-old Dennis Thimling.