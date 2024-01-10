HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say a man was injured after a firearm accidentally discharged on Wednesday.

According to Owensboro Police, the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard at Stone Creek Apartments sometime after 6 a.m.. Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the criminal investigations division determined the shooting was accidental. Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.