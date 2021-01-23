Police: Owensboro men caught stealing tools in Yellow Creek Park

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Two men are facing burglary charges after being caught in the act at Yellow Creek Park. Police say the incident happened around 2:30 Saturday morning.

According to police records, the park director reported that he could see two men on camera trying to break into a locked maintenance building. When police arrived, they said they found the door of the building open and two men ran out a side door as they approached.

The two men were both caught quickly and taken into custody. Police say Dallas Lanham, 36, of Owensboro and Brent Watson, 35, of Owensboro had cut the lock on the entrance door and were attempting to steal several hand and power tools when deputies arrived. The tools were found next to an exit door and were tied together and placed in bags.

Both men were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center and face charges of third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and evading police.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)