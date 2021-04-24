Police: Passenger flees in driver’s vehicle after traffic stop

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A man is in jail after police say he led them on a chase through two counties.

Kentucky State Police made a traffic stop around 9:05 Thursday night on southbound I-69 in Hopkins County. Police say the driver provided his license and consent to search the vehicle, but the passenger did not have any ID and police say gave them false information.

Police say both driver and passenger were asked to get out of the vehicle, but only the driver got out. The passenger moved to the driver’s seat and fled south on I-69 before ramping onto the Pennyrile Parkway and exiting onto US 62 in Nortonville. Police say the passenger-turned-driver tried to back into a trooper’s vehicle on the exit ramp, but the trooper was able to avoid being hit.

The vehicle turned onto US 41 and police deployed a tire deflation device, causing two of the vehicle’s tires to flatten. The driver attempted to turn onto a side road in Crofton but lost control and drove into a ditch. Police say the driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Police identified Steven Cole Spurlin, 33, of Mortons Gap, using a mobile fingerprint scanning device. He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, where he faces several charges, including evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, false informing, and auto theft.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)