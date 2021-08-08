Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m., to the area of 1000 N Fulton Ave. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim laying in the middle of the street with severe injuries.

EPD says the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where they later died.

The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim and fled the scene.

Witnesses saw a light color passenger car traveling southbound on Fulton when it struck the victim. The vehicle continued southbound on Fulton after hitting the victim.

This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information on the vehicle or driver of this hit and run accident, please call detectives in the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979. The victim’s name and cause of death will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.