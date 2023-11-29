HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that fled from a stolen vehicle near Washington Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received information of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 41. Deputies say they were able to locate the vehicle and began a pursuit westbound on Washington Avenue with Indiana State Police.

Authorities say the suspect turned south on Evans Avenue and fled from the vehicle on foot. The vehicle was not placed in park, and it rolled forward causing minor damage to a law enforcement vehicle.

Deputies and Evansville Police officers set up a perimeter of the area to attempt to locate the subject. Authorities used a drone and a K9, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.