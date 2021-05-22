Police release photos of suspect in check fraud investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Police say between May 13-15, the suspect used multiple stolen checks and stolen IDs at various banks in the Tri-state area to fraudulently acquire more than $30,000. The suspect also used checks and IDs stolen out of Evansville and the Tri-state area between May 6-12.

The suspect was driving a newer model black Mitsubishi Outlander with a stolen Kentucky license plate.









Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7959, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.