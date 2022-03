OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday afternoon, Owensboro Police responded to the 1700 block of Ohio Street to what they thought may have been a improvised explosive device (IED).

Officials say they found the device behind a house in the area. According to Officer Andrew Boggess, the OPD Hazardous Device Unit responded and rendered the device safe.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.