HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police in Owensboro said an arrest was made after responding to an armed man holding two people captive.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Crittenden Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man inside the home had threatened two people with a machete and gun and refused to let them leave.

According to a news release, the two people were able to leave the home unharmed.

Police said they later were able to convince the man to come out of the home peacefully.

John Williams, 58, was arrested.

Authorities said they found a large machete and firearm replica inside the home.

Williams faces several charges, including unlawful imprisonment.