HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at The Pony gentleman’s club around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say when they arrived, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. According to a police report, camera footage from the business showed several people shooting handguns and then fleeing towards the Fairmont apartment complex.

Police say they discovered two bullet holes in a car in the parking lot and additional bullet holes in a soffit at the apartment building. Police were called back to the business on Sunday after the club manager found a handgun near his car.

Police did not say if they have any suspects in the case.