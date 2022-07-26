HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — First-responders are on scene of a crash in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened along Race Track Road this evening.

Our Eyewitness News crew on scene took photos of what appears to be a truck on its side. From the photos below, it seems as if another vehicle might have been damaged in the crash.

We’re told Highway 41 traffic isn’t blocked. Dispatch said since the crash happened so recently, they are unsure if anyone was injured.

We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.