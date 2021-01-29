Police say heroin overdose leads to drug and neglect charges for Chandler man

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) A Chandler man is facing charges of neglect and felony possession after police say he overdosed on heroin in front of his two daughters.

Police say on December 19 around 11:44 a.m. they were called to the 11000 block of North US Hwy 41 for an unresponsive person. They say when they arrived they found Wesley Earl Higgs, 27, of Chandler lying on the ground with his mother near him. Higgs was treated by EMS and eventually came back around to a conscious state.

Higgs admitted to overdosing on heroin and told police he had more in his wallet. According to court documents, his two daughters, ages 8 and 4, were in the vehicle he was riding in when the overdose hit him.

Police seized the substance in his wallet and placed it into evidence. The said it tested positive for fentanyl and inconclusive for heroin.

Police notified DCS of the incident and released the children to Higgs’ mother, who said she was driving the vehicle when Higgs became unresponsive.

Higgs was taken to the hospital for further treatment. He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)