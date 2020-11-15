Police say Loft Cove shooting was accidental

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Around 9:45 Saturday night, Evansville Police were called to the 1100 block of Loft Cove. The victim told Dispatch that someone was breaking into his home and he had just been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He told police the suspect was in the back yard and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

A friend who witnessed the event told officers the suspect had fled from the backyard through a gate.

Police say an officer retrieving medical supplies from his patrol car was confronted by the suspect who was behaving erratically and punched the officer in the face.

The officer was able to deploy his Taser which incapacitated the suspect long enough that other officers could arrive to assist. The suspect was placed into custody, but continued to act erratically and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After interviewing all involved parties, detectives learned the victim was hosting a gathering and the suspect had been invited. Police were told at some point the suspect became belligerent and attacked the victim.

The suspect was eventually locked outside of the apartment but continued to try to get back inside, and that’s when the victim called police.

Another person at the gathering told police he accidentally shot the victim when he was attempting to shoot the suspect in self-defense.

The victim did not wish to file charges against the person who accidently shot him in the leg and is expected to survive his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when they are made available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: