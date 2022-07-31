EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believes a man left on foot after allegedly hitting a bicyclist and a tree early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to Schneider Heating and Air on W Franklin Street around 3:05 a.m. According to an EPD report, a caller told police that a vehicle possibly hit a man on a bike and then a tree in the parking lot.

An officer on scene said they noticed a silver Chevy Tahoe sitting on top of a small tree. The officer reported that the SUV was still running despite no one being inside it. The caller was on scene and told police that he heard a crash and then came outside.

A media report states the caller was told a man on a bicycle was seen hobbling away from the area. The caller reported that the bicycle had a damaged rear tire. The caller told police that he then went around the corner and saw the SUV on top of the tree.

According to a police report, the caller said that he believed he saw a white man wearing dark clothes leaving the area. Dispatch tells us the SUV was towed from the area.