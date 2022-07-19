EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them.

According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a home’s front yard. When officers asked the driver, Romance Williams, what happened, he told police he didn’t know. Police say he told them that he was driving east on Franklin Street when he suddenly lost control.

The affidavit claims a witness saw the driver, identified as Williams, speed through a red light and almost crash into two cars in the intersection. The witness reportedly told officers that the driver swerved to avoid an accident, causing him to hit a utility pole. After that, the driver allegedly drove through a front yard, ran over a fence and struck the front of a home.

The witness told police the driver then ran over a hand rail and into the front porch of another home, knocking loose a support beam and bricks. The driver of the car was thrown to the backseat during the crash, the affidavit states.

After being cleared from a local hospital, Romance Williams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Court documents show that Williams must pay restitution or spend 180 days in jail.

UP NEXT: Police find meth at the feet of 8-year-old passenger