Police say Spencer Co man drove through yards and broke into home

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) A Spencer County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he forced his way inside a home in Richland City. The call came in around 6:40 a.m. Thursday from someone living in the 4100 block of North Walnut St.

The caller initially said a man was driving through yards and hit a home. A second 911 call reported the driver was breaking and entering into a home and that the homeowner had several firearms inside.

Deputies say when they arrived, they could see the man breaking a window out of the residence with a shotgun. Deputies ordered the man to put the gun down and to come outside, where he was then taken into custody.

The man was identified as Terry Waters, 52, of Richland City. He is being held in the Spencer County Jail and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief, residential entry, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and intimidation.

