Police say there may be more victims of suspects in Stinson Ave. murder/rape investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As police continue their investigation into the murder and rape that allegedly took place in the 1800 block of Stinson Ave., they are now looking into other possible victims of Heidi Carter and Carey Hammond.

On Oct. 19, Evansville Police were called to a home on Stinson Ave. just after 11 p.m. for a possible kidnapping and murder. After police surrounded the home, Hammond exited the home and was shot and killed by police. EPD say Hammond walked out of the door in an aggressive manner, holding an object in his hand that he pointed at officers.

Carter was arrested by police and charged with murder, intimidation with a weapon, rape, criminal confinement, assisting a criminal and abuse of a corpse.

Inside the home, police found a woman who had been shackled and raped several times. They also found a dead body.

Evansville Police are asking that any additional victims or those with information leading to other victims, to please contact detectives at 812-436-4017 or through the WeTip Crime Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME