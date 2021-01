EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are calling the fire across from Washington Middle School Friday arson.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Washington Ave. residence around 7 a.m., where they rescued a woman and her dog. The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say on the way to the hospital, she admitted to starting the fire on purpose.

Animal Control was called and took custody of the suspect’s dog.

