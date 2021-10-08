Police searching for car that hit apartment building

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for a car that crashed into an apartment building early this morning.

It happened just before 3:30 at the Jacobsville Apartments in the1200 block of Baker Avenue between W Louisiana and W Florida Streets.

Officers say, after hitting the building, the driver backed the vehicle up and drove away.

Police say they are keeping an eye out for any cars with heavy front end damage.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the apartment building. An inspector is currently assessing damage to the building.