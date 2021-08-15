Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for the driver of a black truck that hit an 18-year-old riding a bike Saturday night.

Authorities say it happened around 8:20 p.m. at Oak Hill and Weinbach.

We’re told a caller heard someone scream and saw a bike on the road that looked like it had been hit.

Police say AMR was called to the Chuckles on Fares and Virgina after a woman picked up the victim and drove him to the gas station.

Police say that bicyclist tried to crawl out of the road but had a seizure. That man is being treated at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing – if you have any information call police.